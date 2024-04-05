Friday morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook areas across New York state, and all over the Northeastern U.S. However, while there was no major damage or injuries reported, earthquakes come with aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey says that more earthquakes than usual (or aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock, which was centered in Hunterdon County, New Jersey late Friday morning.

Seismologists define an aftershock as a smaller earthquake that follows a larger earthquake, "caused as the displaced crust adjusts to the effects of the main shock".

The USGS says that historically, deep earthquakes greater than 18 miles down are much less likely to be followed by aftershocks than shallow earthquakes. Friday's earthquake in New Jersey was only 2.9 miles deep, reports NBC NY.

The USGS goes on to say that there will likely be smaller aftershocks within the next week, with up to 10 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks.

Aftershocks Reported

PIX11 reports that three aftershocks were reported hours after the initial 4.8 earthquake that struck at 10:23 AM.

The first aftershock occurred at around 11:15 AM., according to officials. A 2.0 magnitude aftershock happened at 1:14 PM., as well as a slightly larger 2.2 magnitude aftershock at around 1:30 PM, reports the USGS.

The forecast did stress that changes occur as time passes, particularly during the first 72 hours after a mainshock. So, the aftershocks may come less and less often.

Hudson Valley Weather says that Friday's 4.8 earthquake is the strongest earthquake in or directly around New Jersey since 1783, and the third most powerful on record.

PIX11 reports that over 42 million people felt the quake, as far south as Washington D.C., and as far north as Canada.