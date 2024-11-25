Need some extra money heading into the upcoming new year? New York state residents can earn over two thousand dollars simply by watching Christmas and holiday movies over the course of twenty-five days. You will also get to use year-long subscriptions to the biggest streaming services to catch your favorite flicks, reports PIX11.

New York State's Favorite Christmas and Holiday Movies?

In 2023, CSGOLuck ran an analysis on how many times New York residents were searching for information on certain Christmas and holiday movies. CBS says that the study looked at particular key terms, such as "watch online", or "Netflix",

According to the study's results posted at CBS, here are New York's top five favorite Christmas movies:

5. Little Women (2019) - 6,029 average monthly searches

4. Bad Santa (2003) - 6,191 average monthly searches

3. Elf (2003) - 7,629 average monthly searches

2. The Holiday (2006) 10,805 average monthly searches

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) - 13,987 average monthly searches

New York State Residents Can Earn Over $2K Watching Holiday Movies

PIX11 reports that you earn $2,500 just by watching 25 Christmas and holiday movies over a 25 day period. CableTV.com wants to fill, what they're referring to as, their Chief of Cheer position. PIX11 says that if selected, you'll get access to DIRECTV Stream, Prime Video, Netflix, Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Hallmark+ for the next year.

You have until 1159 PM November 29 to fill out your Application. Winners will neb announced December 5. CableTV.com will even throw in a blanket from Minky Couture’s Hugs collection while you enjoy the movies.

