Some homeowners may have gotten quite the unexpected wakeup call in the middle of the night. Police say a woman in New York state was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early Saturday morning crash.

Offcials say they were called over reports of a collision near a house. However, the suspect's alleged impairment is what more than likely lead to a big mistake in judgement that caused the crash, according to police.

New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged DWI After Mistaking Driveway For Road

Finger Lakes 1 is reporting that a 38-year-old woman from Naples, New York was arrested after crashing aa truck early Saturday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to a report of a property damage accident around 1:22 AM.

See Also: New York State Man Charged With DWI on E-Bicycle

Police say the suspect was driving south when she "mistakenly turned into a private driveway, believing it was a road, and subsequently crashed her truck into a tree near the driveway."

Deputies say that they determined the suspect was intoxicated by alcohol during their investigation. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, issued traffic tickets, and is due back in court at a later date.

See New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties For 2024 According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , in 2024 the counties listed below have the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults in the state of New York. What is excessive drinking? The CDC defines it as binge drinking (4 or more drinks at a time for a woman/5 or more for a man) and heavy drinking (8 or drinks per week for women/15 or more for men). The percentage below reflects the segment of a county's population that reports excessive alcohol consumption in a 30 day period. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Police Find Tree In Truck's Grill

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 4, troopers arrested a 52-year-old Chenango Forks man. State officials say that they were dispatched by the Broome County 911 Center to a report of a vehicle that drove onto a homeowner's lawn, struck a Japanese tree, and a fence, then left the scene.

See Also: Police Chase in New York State Ends With Crash in Orchard

State Police say that they were able to locate the suspect's vehicle because there were pieces of the tree still stuck in the grill of the pickup truck.

While interviewing the suspect, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and later blew a .14%, which is over one and a half times the state's legal BAC level.

The man was processed, and is due back in court in late January 2025. Police say he was turned over to a sober third party, who hopefully won't crash into anymore trees.