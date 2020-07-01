Dutchess Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site Closing

Dutchess County Government is announcing the closure of one of their COVID-19 testing sites.

On Facebook, Dutchess County Government announced that starting on Thursday, July 2, the "drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection site at the Intermodal Center at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill will be closed."

The testing site, which is a part of Nuvance Health, is 1 of 4 locations in the Dutchess County and Ulster County area.

The Dutchess Stadium COVID-19 testing site, located 1500 Route 9D in Wappingers Falls, is closing due to Nuvance Health moving their COVID testing to primary care and urgent care facilities.

Since March the drive-thru specimen collection sites in Dutchess and Ulster Counties have collected 47,600 specimens according to Dutchess County Government.

If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-10 Nuvance Health is telling their patients to call their primary care provider to set up an appointment. If you're scheduled for surgery you should be scheduling a COVID test 72 hours before your procedure.

The Nuvance Health website also has information pertaining to COVID-19 Self Quarantining. With summer in full swing, many people are either returning or going to vacation destinations.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a travel advisory for 16 states. These states have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory states that if New Yorkers are returning from the following states they must quarantine for 14 days:

 

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

For more details on COVID-19 symptoms and testing or if you're looking to donate blood plasma visit patients.healthquest.org.

