Dutchess Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site Closing

Dutchess County Government is announcing the closure of one of their COVID-19 testing sites.

On Facebook, Dutchess County Government announced that starting on Thursday, July 2, the "drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection site at the Intermodal Center at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill will be closed."

The testing site, which is a part of Nuvance Health, is 1 of 4 locations in the Dutchess County and Ulster County area.

The Dutchess Stadium COVID-19 testing site, located 1500 Route 9D in Wappingers Falls, is closing due to Nuvance Health moving their COVID testing to primary care and urgent care facilities.

Since March the drive-thru specimen collection sites in Dutchess and Ulster Counties have collected 47,600 specimens according to Dutchess County Government.

If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-10 Nuvance Health is telling their patients to call their primary care provider to set up an appointment. If you're scheduled for surgery you should be scheduling a COVID test 72 hours before your procedure.

The Nuvance Health website also has information pertaining to COVID-19 Self Quarantining. With summer in full swing, many people are either returning or going to vacation destinations.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a travel advisory for 16 states. These states have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory states that if New Yorkers are returning from the following states they must quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

For more details on COVID-19 symptoms and testing or if you're looking to donate blood plasma visit patients.healthquest.org.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: