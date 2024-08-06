Want to Become a Dutchess County Sheriff?

Here's your opportunity to protect and serve the community.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was formed in 1717 after Sheriff Corneles Van Denbogart was assigned the position by the King of England. In 2017, under the leadership of Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office completed 300 years of service to the County of Dutchess.

The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the county. Kirk A. Imperati was elected Dutchess County Sheriff in November of 2022. He became the Acting Sheriff of Dutchess County on September 29, 2021 upon the sudden passing of his mentor, Sheriff Adrian H. “Butch” Anderson.

The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services throughout the entire 825 square miles of Dutchess County. This includes 20 towns, 8 villages and 2 cities with a total county population of approximately 300,000 residents. Annually, the Sheriff’s Office handles about 60,000 calls for police service.

Deadline Approaching For Deputy Sheriff and Police Officer Civil Service Exam

Dutchess County Department of Human Resources is letting people know that they are administering the Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff and Police Officer civil service exam on September 28th, and the deadline to apply to take the exam is this Friday, August 9th.

www.dutchessny.gov/jobs Applications will be accepted through August 9th from candidates who have reached or will reach their 18th birthday by September 28, 2024. Candidates must also possess a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma to be eligible to apply. Learn more, including how to apply, at:

According to the Dutchess County Government website, starting salary for a Deputy Sheriff is $52,170 with a top salary of $88,980 after 6 years. Here are a list of benefits:

Shift differential of 5% for 4pm-12am shift and 10% for 12am-8am shift.

10 paid holidays plus paid vacation days, personal days and sick days

Additional longevity pay after 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service

Medical, dental, optical and life insurance

College tuition reimbursement

Opportunity for specialty unit assignments

Opportunity for promotion to the ranks of Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain

25-year NYS Retirement Plan and Deferred Compensation Plan (457b plan)

