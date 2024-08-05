Poughkeepsie River Fest Set For 2024 Return

3 days of family fun returns to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie.

River Fest in Poughkeepsie was a big thing back in the 80s and 90s where everyone would gather to see great live music and have fun with family and friends. Artist like Leon Russell, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Jimmy Cliff, Chuck Berry, 3 Dog Night, Saraya and many more. River Fest changed throughout the years and we eventually went without River Fest in Poughkeepsie for a number of years until it was revived in 2021.

The event is held at the beautiful Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. Waryas Park in Poughkeepise is set on 9 acres at the foot of Main Street, along the Hudson River. Its always a popular destination for City of Poughkeepsie residents in the summertime to gather with families and hang out for the day as the park offers pavillion, with grills, picnic tables, a playground and public restrooms. There is also a boat launch and dock for those living the boating life. Live music often is a part of weekend activities at Waryas Park including the annual River Fest.

When is Poughkeepsie River Fest?

Get the family together and head to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 9 - 11. It’s going to be 3 fun days of rides, games, food and entertainment on the Hudson River. There will be live music, carnival rides, vendors and more. Saturday 3pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon-10pm. Live Music will include Hudson Valley party band favorites Jungle Love and "Ironman" David Laffin throughout the weekend. Check out the Poughkeepsie River Fest Facebook event page here.



Check out rare footage of 80's rock band Saraya perfroming at River Fest in Poughkeepsie back in 1991 below.

