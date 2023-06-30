Dutchess County Police Arrest One in Latest Drug Bust

Yesterday on June 29, 2023, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force made their latest score. This latest arrest continues a string of successes for Dutchess County Police in their efforts to get illegal narcotics off the streets and out of the community.

Details of the latest Dutchess County Police Investigation

In recent months, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been hard at work making numerous busts and arresting numerous individuals in connection with the sale of illegal drugs throughout the county. This latest investigation centered around the sale of crack cocaine in Dutchess County area which in recent months has been linked in numerous cases to the powerful drug fentanyl.

According to the press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, officers obtained a search warrant and subsequently conducted a raid on a Dutchess County residence on Fox Terrace in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Upon execution of the search warrant at the residence, Drug Task Force officials and officers from the Sheriff's Department seized more than 5 ounces of crack cocaine that was packaged and ready for potential sale. Officers also made the arrest of a suspect at the residence, 45 year old Edward C. Jackson Jr.

Charges For the Accused Following Search and Arrest

For starters it must be mentioned that the arrest of Mr. Jackson at this time does mean that he is guilty of the crime. The charges against him at this time are accusations and as such he will have the opportunity to defend himself in a court of law.

The formal charges against Mr. Jackson is "Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree". This crime is a "Class A-II" felony charge. In New York State this felony charge is considered one of the most serious crimes in New York's Penal Code.

The maximum potential penalty for this crime if found guilty could be a a sentence of life in prison. A minimum sentence for this crime would be anywhere between 3-8 years behind bars. As is the case with determining sentencing, numerous factors can play a role. For example prior criminal history if a history exists would play a huge factor in determining length of sentence.

The Sheriff's Office concluded the press release by giving out the information for the Drug Task Force's confidential tip line. In doing so, they encouraged anyone who has information on this case or any other potential cases to reach out and contact them. Their number is 845-463-6040. A line was also given for anyone that is need of or seeking help in battles with addiction. That number is 845-485-9700. Help can also be found at the Stabilization Center located on 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie. Their number is (845) 486-2849 and they offer help 24/7 everyday of the year.

