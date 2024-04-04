Poughkeepsie Becoming a Dumpling Paradise

Another dumpling restaurant, second within months, set to open in the area.

I guess Poughkeepsie loves their dumplings! I for one am a big fan of dumplings. Whenever I order my Chinese food, for as long back as I can remember, fried dumplings are always part of the order. Sometimes steamed, depending on my mood.

This past January, we got word of a new hot spot for dumplings coming to Poughkeepsie. Palace Dumplings is the original spot in the Lafayette Plaza on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, NY that's been serving the area for over a decade 5-star reviews. They opened a new Palace Dumpling at Hudson Heritage Plaza on Rt 9 in Poughkeepsie in February.

Photographer Chuck Merrihew is a big fan of dumplings, as posted on social media after the opening of Palace Dumpling in Poughkeepsie. Now, Poughkeepsie can get ready for another spot for dumplings.

Dumpling King Coming Soon to Raymond Ave Poughkeepsie

Recently spotted while driving down Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie was a sign that read. "Coming Soon! Dumpling King". The new restaurant is located at 8 Raymond Ave (former home of Raymond Avenue Antiques) between the Montego Bay Jamaican restaurant and Sushi Village, directly across from Juliet Cafe Bar & Billiards.

When is Dumpling King Opening?

We found a phone number for the soon to be open Dumpling King on a Google search. A woman answered the phone and we asked when Dumpling King woud be opening on Raymopnd Ave. She said they hope to be open by the end of this month (April 2024). We also asked if they were affiliated in anyway with Palace Dumplings and were told they are not. Its different owners. We look forward to trying out Dumpling King when they open soon!

