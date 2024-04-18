Bags For Badges Cornhole Tournament at MJN Center

Benefit for Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff's PBA this weekend in Poughkeepsie.

Everyone will be gathering at the MJN Convention Center this weekend for a free to attend event, for a good cause.

Bags for Badges is a cornhole tournament to benefit the Dutchess County Sheriff's PBA in Poughkeepsie, NY, which enhances public service and law enforcement through community service programs. They offer good and welfare assistance to survivors and provide scholarships to member families. The organization provides legal counsel for contract negotiations with members and employers, as well as member defense in on the job cases.

When is Bags for Badges?

Bags for Badges takes place the Saturday, April 20 starting at 11am at MJN Convention Center. Registration is $100 per team. Townsquare Media of the Hudson will be there for a live radio broadcast from 10am til Noon. They'll be food and drink available for purchase with live music from Noon-6pm featuring Natasha B, Misfit Toys and Weekend at Bernie's. Plus 50/50, raffles and a cash prize. Event is free for spectators. They'll be a live DJ taking over at 6pm. Get more info here.

Natasha B is a 4-piece rock band from Poughkeepsie, NY formed in 2017. Natasha B is a collection of hard working, hard rock enthusiasts Robert Viola on drums, Marek Vitek guitar, Shaun McKenna on bass and Powerhouse Vocalist/ Natasha Barnes who will grab any rooms attention. Playing a broad mix of covers ranging from Modern Pop, Hard Rock, Motown, Classic Rock, and 90's Alternative. Check out the band Facebook here.

Natasha Barnes just released a new solo single called "Moon Over Paradise" which was produced by another Hudson Valley area rocker, Eric Dalton and Eric Dalton Productions. See video below.

