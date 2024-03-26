It is so incredibly easy to take for granted how incredible the members of our various law enforcement agencies, our firefighters and first responders truly both locally and across America. All of these individuals go to work every day with no certainty or guarantee that they will be returning home later. In addition, all of these individuals operate under a particular rule and that one rule is to be ready at a moment's notice.

Canva Canva loading...

Well, being ready at a moment's notice is exactly what was needed over the weekend, as one local fire department was pulled into two separate directions, in order to handle two serious situations.

Extinguishing the Flames

It was late in the afternoon this past Sunday when the first of the calls went out to Howells Fire Company out of Howells New York. The call was for a brush fire that had ignited and was endangering nearby buildings.

Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 loading...

According to the post on the Howells Fire Company Facebook page, squad members responded to the scene with both the brush truck as well as a tanker vehicle. Once on scene, squad members extinguished the flames and prevented any damage to the nearby buildings.

Howells Fire Company #1 Howells Fire Company #1 loading...

While it wasn't made clear where exactly the fire occurred or what the buildings nearby were, what can be seen clearly through the provided pictures is that the brush fire was substantial. A large circular portion of of blackened earth and grass left its noticable imprint on where the flames did their damage.

Get our free mobile app

Rollover Rescue

The second call of the day came after the sunset and night had fallen over the Hudson Valley. Shortly after 8 pm, squad members from Howells Fire Company were called to and arrived on the scene of a rollover motor vehicle accident. The accident itself only involved one vehicle, however the driver of the vehicle was in severe distress.

Facebook: Howells Fire Company 1 Facebook: Howells Fire Company 1 loading...

According to the Facebook post as well as other reports, the vehicle was rolled upside down on its hood at the scene. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, a 2005 Acura Sedan, but was pinned and stuck inside the vehicle, causing severe injury to his left arm.

Once firefighters analyzed the situation, they worked to stabilize the vehicle. Once stabilized, firefighters began work to lift the vehicle and then removed the driver side door which enabled them to free the driver.

Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 loading...

According to reports by News 12, the driver was identified at 57-year old Wade A. Weyant of Middletown and after being freed he was taken into care by EMS personnel. After being tended to by EMS personnel, he was taken to Garnet Hospital for further treatment.

Currently, there is no update regarding the condition of the victim following the accident. In addition, the accident itself is still being investigated by authorities. The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of charges being pressed in regards to the accident.

Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 Facebook: Howells Fire Company #1 loading...

These days are the types that emphasize that need for firefighters or any type of first responder to be ready at a moments notice. Without them, situations like these could have been undoubtedly worse.

We will continue to provide more information on this story if or when new information is released.

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.