NYS Trooper Involved in Shooting with Convict on Parole

It would be fair to say that our law enforcement in the Hudson Valley are usually quite busy. Whether it's in town, in city or in state, our police officers definitely see their fair share of activity on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

In recent weeks, New York State police have had a string of noteworthy encounters, one in particular took place late last week. In this event, a NYS trooper was involved in a shooting which left both the officer as well as suspect injured.

Get our free mobile app

Roadside Shooting in Duanesburg

This latest incident occurred late in the morning hours on Friday June 16. NYS Trooper Richard Albert while on I-88 spotted a silver SUV traveling at speeds over 100-mph in Duanesburg, NY. Officer Albert then proceeded to engage the vehicle and then conducted a traffic stop. What happened next is an example of how things can change so quickly for an officer of the law.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Trooper Albert made his way towards the driver side of the vehicle when the driver put down the window, reached outside the vehicle and began firing his weapon. Trooper Albert was was struck in the arm but began to return fire. Two individuals had been in the silver SUV, both exited the vehicle, the shooter in an attempt to escape fled on foot while the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

87681165 Hemera Technologies loading...

The shooter was found approximately 90 minutes later after the initial encounter. When found, the shooter had also sustained a gunshot wound a wound that was apparently self-inflicted. Troopers began immediate medical support while waiting for EMS to respond. The shooter was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center for further medical attention but would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Trooper Albert, he was taken to Ellis Hospital and was later discharged.

Ambulance #1 Aaron Kohr loading...

Aftermath of the Roadside Event

Later that same day a press conference was held by the State Police in order to give a timeline and exact details of what occurred during the event. It was mentioned at the time of the press conference that the investigation of the event was still on going.

The day's events and news of it was even acknowledged by New York's Governor Hochul who issued a statement through her Twitter account stating...

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Andrew Burton/Getty Images loading...

Every day, @nyspolice troopers put their safety on the line to protect us. One of our troopers was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop today...

In the same statement, Governor Hochul would also express joy and gratitude that Trooper Albert would make a full recovery.

This entire event is really an example of just how quickly things can change at any moment when it comes to the job our law enforcment does on a daily basis.

Emotional Goodbye: K9 Max's Final Walkout with the Saugerties Police Department Supporters lined up to say goodbye to the K9 who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer back in April.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides