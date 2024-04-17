Benefit Being Held in Poughkeesie For Girl Battling Leukemia

Benefit for 7 year old Harper set for Elks Lodge in Poughkeepsie.

10-13 in police code means "officer in need of assistance", and its the granddaughter of a Retired Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Correction Sergeant, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia, that everyone will be banning together for this weekend.

The family of 7 year old Harper recieved the news back in February that their daughter had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and treatments were started right away in Westchester. Although her long term prognosis is hopeful, she is facing ocer two years of treatments and hospitalizations. Parents Joe and Tiffany will be taking turns caring for Harper along with her 4 siblings at home during the process.

Hope For Harper 10-13 Benefit Party at Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge

Be sure to make plans to be at the Elks Lodge in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, April 21 from 1-6pm. $20 entry fee, included is food, beverage, 50/50, basket raffles, door prizes live music from the band Steel plus Kirsten Lee & Silly Little Things, and a car show with classic muscle cars on display. Proceeds will be helping Harper's family for unpaid medical bills, travel and anything else the family needs during this time.

Get our free mobile app

Get on out for this very special event for a great cause this coming weekend! For more info you can reach out to CO Shawn Merrit at 845-372-8656, Officer Bill Shelzi at 845-264-0949 or LT. Joe Beck at 914-522-0813. Also check out the Facebook event page here and if you can't make the event, consider donating to the family's GoFundMe.

10 of the Best Pizzerias in Poughkeepsie According to Google February 9th is National Pizza Day! Just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, here's a list of Poughkeepsie pizzerias that you need to celebrate with. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh