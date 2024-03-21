An eyesore for the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel, and not the first time.

DoubleTree Poughkeepsie (formerly the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel) sustained some damage recently from high winds in the area according to AOL.com, and the damage is quite visible in downtown Poughkeepsie.

The Poughkeepsie Grand has been synonymous with the City of Poughkeepsie and the Civic Center for as long back as I can remember. With the construction of the Mid Hudson Civic Center (Now MJN Convention Center) in the 1970s, the hotel was part of the general attempt at rehabilitation of the central district of the City of Poughkeepsie.

I was making a regular trip to the post office in the City of Poughkeepsie on Wedenesday when I looked over toward's the big hotel, a city landmark. Hilton bought the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel and it is now known as DoubleTree by Hilton. The hotel unveiled new beautifully renovated rooms last October. When I saw the damage to the facade of the building it was remenicent of 5 years ago when similar damage happened.

Patch reported back in January 2019 of repairs underway from a similar incident where damage to the facade of the Poughkeepsie Grand was caused by a water leak and high winds on New Year's Day. The new damage occured reportedly around week ago, just over 5 years from the time of the last incident and was repaired rather quickly.

When Will Damaged DoubleTree Hotel Be Repaired?

You have to wonder how quickly the damage will be repaired to the DoubleTree by Hilton. With a company like Hilton, you know they have a lot of money, and I would expect that the fixing of the hotel facade should be a priority. Let's hope the eyesore disappears soon and we can see a nice view again of that beautiful Poughkeepsie landmark building.

