Dutchess County Liquor Store Honored as Best on East Coast

A Hudson Valley liquor store was just named the best in the northeast.

The American Cider Association is recognizing cider makers, distributors and stores that are the very best in the industry. The organization announced 30 award winners from across the country and one of them is located right here in the Hudson Valley.

Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider in Fishkill was named "Best Off-Premise Cider Partner" for 2020. Those who've visited this cider mecca are probably not surprised. When entering the store, shoppers are greeted by an enormous 15-foot apple tree that contains a tap system pouring 13 hard ciders.

This unique store is the brainchild of a Culinary Institute of America graduate, an Italian wine salesperson and a former bartender. The three experts in their fields came together to create a store that caters to not only mainstream drinkers but also offers niche products that can be hard to track down at your average liquor store.

With over 200 varieties of cider available, the store has caught the attention of not only local cider fans but the industry as well. Boutique's co-owner, Paige Flori, says the store's mission is to expose their customers to the incredible variety of ciders that are out there.

Cider has been a passion of ours since before we opened our doors three years ago, and a category that we felt was underrepresented. We are thrilled to be a small part of helping the category expand by educating consumers and providing a wide variety of choices.

Boutique carries over 75 varieties of cider from New York as well as ciders from the rest of the United States, England, France, Spain, Austria, Italy, Lithuania, Germany and Sweden.

Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider is located at 18 Westage Drive in Fishkill, right behind Boston Market. Hours and other information are available on their website.

