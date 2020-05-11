Dutchess County Libraries Awarded $72K to Bridge Digital Divide
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today that $72,015 in funding has been awarded to 11 libraries through special allocation to the County's Agency Partner Grant (APG) program.
The funding awarded is specifically to bridge the digital divide and addressing technology barriers to literacy, early reading, literacy for those seeking jobs, and English as a Second Language.
Dutchess County Executive Molinaro said:
Today more than ever, as we maneuver through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see the importance technology has on our ability to learn, work, and remain connected to one another. This grant will, in part, expand access to the internet to 63 households through hotspot lending programs that will be made available throughout the county. We thank the Dutchess County Legislature for its forward-thinking to make this funding available to help residents of all ages enhance their lives by expanding access to the internet.
The following libraries in Dutchess County will be awarded a portion of the funding to bridge the digital divide:
- Amenia Free Library
- Beekman Library
- Blodgett Memorial Library
- East Fishkill Community Library
- Grinnell Public Library District
- Northeast-Millerton Library
- Pawling Free Library
- Pine Plains Free Library
- Pleasant Valley Free Library
- Poughkeepsie Public Library District
- Tivoli Free Library
More information regarding the grants and the funds issued can be found on the County's website.
