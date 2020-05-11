Dutchess County Libraries Awarded $72K to Bridge Digital Divide

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today that $72,015 in funding has been awarded to 11 libraries through special allocation to the County's Agency Partner Grant (APG) program.

The funding awarded is specifically to bridge the digital divide and addressing technology barriers to literacy, early reading, literacy for those seeking jobs, and English as a Second Language.

Dutchess County Executive Molinaro said:

Today more than ever, as we maneuver through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see the importance technology has on our ability to learn, work, and remain connected to one another. This grant will, in part, expand access to the internet to 63 households through hotspot lending programs that will be made available throughout the county. We thank the Dutchess County Legislature for its forward-thinking to make this funding available to help residents of all ages enhance their lives by expanding access to the internet.

The following libraries in Dutchess County will be awarded a portion of the funding to bridge the digital divide:

Amenia Free Library

Beekman Library

Blodgett Memorial Library

East Fishkill Community Library

Grinnell Public Library District

Northeast-Millerton Library

Pawling Free Library

Pine Plains Free Library

Pleasant Valley Free Library

Poughkeepsie Public Library District

Tivoli Free Library

More information regarding the grants and the funds issued can be found on the County's website.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: