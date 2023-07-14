Dutchess County Fair Gets Its Own Hard Cider

Cidery is set to unveil a special cider at this year's Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY.

Everyone is gearing up for the 177th Dutchess County Fair which takes place Aug 22-27, featuring plenty of the usual family fun. It's always a good time taking in the fair each year, and the grandstand entertainment. Also, memories of many years taking the show on the road and doing live broadcasts from the fairgrounds.

A live radio broadcast from 2015 at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY. The Rutigliano Archives A live radio broadcast from 2015 at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY. The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The Dutchess County Fair is usually during the last full week in August. Currently, the fair hosts approximately half a million people per year, and is the second-largest county Fair in New York State. A big part of going to the fair each year is of course the great fair food that is always offered. Check out last year's 30 Best Foods available at the Dutchess County Fair.

Awestruck Ciders out of Sydney, NY (Delaware County) is teaming up with the Dutchess County Fairgrounds to unveil a Dutchess County Fair-themed hard cider. The fairgrounds took to social media to announce that the slightly sweet and tart, fruitful cider known as the Dutchess County Fair Hard Cider is crafted with black currants and a blend of dessert apples, and it will only be available at this year's Dutchess County Fair. It will be sold at the Fireman's Beer Tent, the Beer & Wine Garden, and at Fosters.

The Dutchess County Fair Hard Cider looks like a must-try for me! Being a cider lover, we will definitely be visiting the Fosters building as we usually do each year, and we'll be grabbing this new creation from Awestruck Ciders. Get more info about this year's Dutchess County Fair here.