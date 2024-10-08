One Dead and Another Seriously Injured in Violent Dutchess County Altercation

Violence erupted over the weekend in the Town of Pleasant Valley that required response from multiple police agencies. When law enforcement arrived, they found two severely injured individuals both needing medical treatment.

Violence in Pleasant Valley

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday October 5, 2024. According to the press release from the New York State Police, law enforcement was called to a location on Rawls Road in the town of Pleasant Valley, though a specific time was not stated.

Upon arrival to the residence, responding officers discovered two injured individuals. One individual had been stabbed in the chest, the other had been shot multiple times. After securing the area, officers on the scene immidiately began providing medical care in the form of "life-saving-techniques" to both of the injured individuals.

Medical Response and a Second Assault??

Soon after law enforcement arrived on the scene, medical services also arrived from Empress Emergency Medical Services and Pleasant Valley Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians.

The medical services on scene were able to collect both individuals and successfully transported them to local area hospitals. The gunshot victim was transported to Vassar Hospital, however he would succumb to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as 20-year old Anthony G. Cuozzo.

The other individual was identified as a 53-year old male who upon his arrival to the other medical facility would require surgery for the stab wound he'd suffered. The press release states that following the surgery, the 53-year old would check himself out of the hospital.

After checking himself, it was reported that the 53-year old returned to the residence of the original event. Unbelievably it was then reported that the 53-year old would require further medical assistance as another altercation broke out where he was struck with a "blunt object" causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Law Enforcement Investigation

Law enforcement as well as medical services response to the incident was swift but law enforcement is currently investigating and trying to answer major questions in this investigation.

Based on law enforcements investigation to this point, it appears both the injured parties involved in the incident caused the injuries to one another. The press release states that a dispute broke out between the 20-year old Cuozzo and the 53-year old man. This lead to Cuozzo stabbing the 53-year old in his chest which then caused the 53-year old to shoot Cuozzo.

Currently, law enforcement is still actively investigating this case and more details can be expected in the future. The press release concluded with law enforcements notice that their is no threat to the public at this time.

