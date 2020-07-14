Duo Believed to Have Stolen Expensive Tools From Pok. Home Depot

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were found by police after reports of a theft at the local Home Depot.

On Wednesday morning just before 9am police were called about a robbery at the Home Depot on Route 9 across from Marist College. By the time they arrived on the scene, officers were told the suspects had already driven away in a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was found not far away from Home Depot on Route 9 where it was intercepted by officers. A press release from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department claims that stolen items from the Home Depot were discovered inside the vehicle that was occupied by the two suspects. Power tools valued at over $2,300 were among the items police say were taken from the home improvement store.

John L. Zehnick, 33 and Ross R. Jones, 38 were charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. The duo, who are both from Kingston, are scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie court on August 20.

