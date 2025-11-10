Officials say that a crane operator from out-of-states has been hospitalized, after a crash last week on a state highway. New York State Police say that the crash investigation is ongoing, as authorities try to figure out what lead to the accident.

Crash in New York State Leads To Hospitalization of Commercial Vehicle Driver

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 6, at approximately 12:11 P.M., troopers responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving a commercial vehicle on State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville, in St. Lawrence County, New York.

Authorities say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Peterbilt crane truck, operated by a 58-year-old man from Bloomington, Texas, was traveling east when he exited the roadway for an unknown reason. This caused the truck to enter the median, overturn, and come to rest in the roadway, according to police.

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for further medical treatment.

New York Towns That Share the Same Name Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Elderly Man Crashes Into New York State DOT Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 5, at approximately 12:30 PM, troopers in Deposit responded to State Highway 17, in the town of Hancock, for a report of a crash in a work zone.

See Also: New York State Woman Dies After Crashing In Pond

Police say that an investigation at the scene revealed that a Toyota Corolla, operated by a 90-year-old man from of Mahwah, New Jersey was traveling west on Highway 17 when he struck a skid steer owned by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The skid steer was being operated by a 44-year-old employee of the DOT in the left lane of a marked construction zone, says police.

Officials say that both the New Jersey man and the DOT employee were transported by the hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.