John Densmore will be signing a new book The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on Trial at a tri-state area bookstore.

John Densmore is best known as the drummer of the rock band The Doors, and as such is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He appeared on every recording made by the band, with drumming inspired by jazz and world music as much as by rock and roll. The many honors he shares with the other Doors include a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Doors formed out of Los Angeles in 1965 and featured Jim Morrison on vocals, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums. Morrison was one of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock history, with the Doors ranking at number 41 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" and they sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Morrison died at the age of 27 in Paris. The exact cause of death is still disputed as no autopsy was performed, but it is believed to have been an accidental heroin overdose.

John Densmore Set to Appear at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

Legendary Doors drummer John Densmore is set to appear at Bookends in New Jersey for a book signing promoting his upcoming new book The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on Trial on Nov. 8 at 6 pm. Bookends is a nationally known independent bookstore that hosts over a hundred author, sports, and celebrity events each year.

