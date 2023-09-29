First Ever Hudson Valley Spirits Festival Coming to Poughkeepsie

First Ever Hudson Valley Spirits Festival Coming to Poughkeepsie

Photo by Anthony Torres on Unsplash

Ultimate tasting event set for MJN Convention Center in October.

Here is a festival that you'll want on your radar! Get ready for the Hudson Valley Spirits Festival where you'll be able to discover a world of flavor, and sample all the best whiskies, gins, tequilas, vodkas, rums and more, all in one place.

Also See: You Won't Believe It, $5,000 For a Hudson Valley Cruise? 

Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
loading...

When is the 1st annual Husdson Valley Spirits Festival?

Hudson Valley Spirits Festival Facebook
loading...

The first annual Hudson Valley Spirits Festival will take place on Saturday, October 14 at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

MJN Convention Center is a popular spot for top notch entertainment in the Poughkeepsie area, bringing rock concerts, wrestling, reptile expos, car shows, food events, as well as comedy shows and plenty of other family related events to the area for years. Its one of the areas top go-to entertainment destinations.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets include tastings, a souvenir glass,  enjoy samples from 50+ spirits, explore various vendors, engaging seminars, indulge in delicious food pairings, live music and much more! Elevate your experience with VIP perks like early entry, a VIP lounge, and inclusive dining. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge while surrounded by the finest spirits and entertainment. Get your tickets today for a day of flavor and fun! Get tickets and info here. Don't miss this exclusive Townsquare Media Event proudly sponsored by Noble Oak Whiskey.

14 Best Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops Near Poughkeepsie

According to Google, these Beer, Wine & Liquor stores stand out amongst the rest around the Poughkeepsie area. Which is your preference among these stores?

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley Food and Drink, New York Events, New York News, Poughkeepsie
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA