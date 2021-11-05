WPDH Interview With Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger

We spoke recently with legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

The Robby Krieger band is on tour and the came through the Hudson Valley recently, playing Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. We spoke to Robby Krieger about the tour, the 50th anniversary of L.A. Woman, The Doors movie, touring with Ian Astbury of the Cult some years back as The Doors of the 21st Century, and more. Check out Tigman's full interview in the audio link below.

Robby Krieger co-wrote many of the Doors hits including "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly". He was ranked by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Robby Krieger continued to record and perform after the Doors disbanded following the death of Jim Morrison, including with his former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarak. Krieger just released his first-ever memoir Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors.

The Doors formed out of Los Angeles in 1965 and featured Jim Morrison on vocals, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums. Morrison was one of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock history, with the Doors ranking at number 41 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" and they sold over 100 million records worldwide. Morrison died at the age of 27 in Paris. The exact cause of death is still disputed as no autopsy was performed, but it is believed to have been an accidental heroin overdose. The Doors were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.