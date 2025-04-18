Surprise Donation to Veteran Group Results in ‘Rockin’ Watercraft

A group of veterans will achieve their goal of competing in the 2025 water derby thanks to a little help from their friends.

In October, we talked with Todd Dylan about his work with the Veterans Sportsmens Association. The group hosts outdoor events and activities for veterans in an effort to help them socialize and enjoy nature. One of VSA's most popular events is the annual Veterans Day Turkey Shoot and Dinner held every November.

Dylan told us last year that the group was hoping to get their kayaks in the water and bring back the popular Wappingers Creek Derby this spring. In an effort to help the VSA reach its goal, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump presented Dylan with $500 as a part of WPDH's Vets Who Rock campaign.

We learned this week that the money was put to good use. The group announced that they used the donation to purchase a Veterans Kayak. The VSA also confirmed that the Wappingers Creek Water Derby is back for 2025.

The kayak has been named "The Vets Who Rock" and has been tricked out with some custom designs that give the watercraft a rock and roll vibe. The group says the new watercraft will be used for paddling excursions for local Veterans and for kayakers participating in the upcoming Wappinger's Creek Water Derby.

101.5 WPDH is honored to be acknowledged on the kayak fleet and excited to learn that the water derby is returning this year. Good luck to all of the Hudson Valley veterans who will be participating.