Vets Who Rock: Nominate Hudson Valley Veteran Organizations

Every day, men and women across the country make an incredible sacrifice by serving our country in the military. They are brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, sons, and daughters of people in communities just like ours. These individuals are willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and our way of life, and they deserve our gratitude and recognition.

That's why Mental Health American and WPDH are partnering to honor Hudson Valley Veteran Organizations who take care of our Veterans right here in the Hudson Valley.

We would like to hear from you about these organizations. Nominate an organization that you know of that supports the local Veterans in the Hudson Valley and we might select them as our monthly Veteran Group that is highlighted on air with Commander Tom and will also receive a $500 donation.

We want to recognize, remember, and respect these groups that support our Veterans, thanks to the support of their family and friends, as well as our community partners. Every nomination is important, and we want to honor as many veterans organizations as possible.