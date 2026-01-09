Beacon VFW Post Awarded $500 for Vets Who Rock

An organization that serves veterans by reaching out to the community is this week's Vets Who Rock organization.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected VFW Post 666 in Beacon, led by Mitch Corrado.

While many VFW posts focus inward, Corrado says that the Beacon organization is dedicated to not only helping veterans but also spreading awareness throughout the community. The Post 666 commander believes that educating the public about the veteran experience is an important step towards gaining their support.

Corrado says that saying "Thank you for your service" means so much more when it comes from someone who knows what they're really thanking a veteran for. Through the post's community outreach, Corrado and his staff have been able to tell the stories of veterans, allowing others to see the challenges they are going through.

The Beacon Post has also been an important partner of the WPDH Veteran Gift Card Drive, distributing donated gift cards to veterans throughout the Southern Dutchess area.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present VFW Post 666 in Beacon with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. Many of their events are open to the public, with non-veterans encouraged to come and learn more about the VFW and its members. You can learn more about Post 666 and check out their event calendar on their Facebook page.