WPDH Awards VSA $500 For Dedication to ‘Vets Who Rock’

An organization that has been organizing sporting activities for Hudson Valley veterans since 2020 is this month's Vets Who Rock winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is the Veterans Sportsmens Association.

Veteran Sportsmens Association Veteran Sportsmens Association loading...

Todd Dylan is a busy guy. We recently spoke with him about his work with the VSA and he told us that the group is simultaneously planning several events that not only benefit veterans but also give them a chance to get outdoors and socialize.

The group started in 2016 when MHA needed an organization to help them with the annual turkey shoot. Four years later, the Veterans Sportsmens Association was formed as a nonprofit that promotes sporting events for veterans and their families throughout the Hudson Valley and Pennsylvania.

The VSA is busy planning for this year's annual Veterans Day Turkey Shoot and Dinner on Saturday, November 9 at the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club. It's free for Dutchess County Veterans who sign up through MHA.

The organization has also purchased a trailer and eight kayaks to get our veterans out on the water. VSA's goal is to bring back the popular Wappingers Creek Derby next spring.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

This month, the group is assembling at Hudson House Distillery for a Halloween fundraiser on October 19. The event includes a tour and tasting at the distillery, live music and dancing. The 80s-themed costume party will feature a DJ and tickets are available with or without dinner.

With all of these events in the works, VSA has also taken the time to organize an emergency drive to help their fellow veterans in Ashville, North Carolina who were affected by the hurricane. VSA is asking people to donate clothing, boots, tents, sleeping bags, socks, hygiene items, hats, gloves, bug repellent, and backpacks. All of the items collected at the event will be delivered to homeless Veterans who were previously living at the Veterans Restoration Quarters before it was wiped out in the storm.

As you can see, VSA is very busy not only organizing outdoor sporting events for our veterans and their families but also taking care of their brothers and sisters in need.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Todd Dylan and his team at Veterans Sportsmans Association with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.