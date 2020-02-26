Donation Drive for Family of Woodstock

Spring is almost here, and that means spring cleaning for a lot of us. Chances are that you have things in your house that you no longer need or use but are still in great condition. Have you thought about donating those items?

Family of Woodstock is having a donation drive at the Idea Garden on Broadway in Kingston on Saturday, March 7, from 4PM - 7PM. Come check out the art on exhibit for the First Saturday opening reception and bring an item or two with you to donate to Family of Woodstock, to be distributed to women in need. This is also a great opportunity to make sure items you no longer need can be put to use and kept out of the landfill. The items most needed right now are baby clothes, women's clothes and feminine products.