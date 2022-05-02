Wildly Infamous 1980s Movie Idol Performing in Woodstock

If you grew up in the 1980s and 90s, it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ve heard his name. It’s also likely that at some point you’ve rolled your eyes at his antics. Like him or hate him, Corey Feldman has made a name for himself over the years, and he’s still at it.

Corey Feldman has been acting practically his whole life, but is best remembered for his work in the 1980s in films like Gremlins, Goonies, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys and others. He was part of the Two Coreys, a name he and Corey Haim, his Lost Boys co-star, became known as. He went on to star in more movies, a reality show or two, wrote books, became an activist and recorded albums. And between he had to fight his personal battles and demons. You’ve got to admire his tenacity.

Well, Corey Feldman is still at it. He always seems to be reinventing himself, and this time he’s headed to Woodstock to promote his latest album ‘Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love’. Corey will perform at the Colony at 22 Rock City Road on Sept 4. Tickets, including super VIP Meet & Greet / photo opp / autograph signing access, are on sale now. You can check out the Colony’s website for ticket information and to see the schedule of performers.

So, is it strange to you that Corey Feldman, of all people, would be performing at the Colony in Woodstock? The reaction I’m seeing on Facebook seems mixed. Lots of children of the 1980s are super excited, whether it be ironically or genuine. Other people seemed appalled. As for me? I say, why not? Woodstock has always been known for it’s diversity. Whether it be art, food, music, or the people who live and play there, Woodstock has always welcomed them with open arms.

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley's Best German Restaurants