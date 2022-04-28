Rock Band with Strong Hudson Valley Ties Announces Farewell Tour

We all know how much talent is here in the Hudson Valley. Artists, musicians, and local makers can be found all over the Hudson Valley. Think about how many A-list musicians have lived and still live in the Woodstock area. David Bowie lived there. So did Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Band, Todd Rundgren, Van Morrison, and so many others.

That’s quite a bit of musical talent. Van Morrison even wrote a song about Woodstock. Meatloaf recorded his Bat Out of Hell album in Woodstock. And Kate Pierson from The B-52’s is local to the Hudson Valley. In fact, she recently took part in a workshop about women in music at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock. She also owns Kate’s Lazy Meadow in Mt. Tremper.

I got to see The B-52’s right here in the Hudson Valley more than a few times. And I was also lucky enough to meet them. Not only are they all great musicians, but they’re all really nice and humble, too. You don’t always see that with famous musicians. Love Shack, one of their most popular songs, was actually recorded in the Ulster County Hamlet of Highland.

So, why all this talk about The B-52’s and their connections to the Hudson Valley? It’s because The B-52’s have just announced their farewell tour. I’m sad that they’re not going to be playing after this, but I am happy to see them back on the road again, even if it’s for the last time. There are no Hudson valley dates right now, but they will be playing at the Beacon Theater for 2 nights, Oct. 13 and 14. You can get tickets at The B-52’s website.

