Do the NYS Troopers Have the Best Cruisers in the US?

We don't need data or numbers to tell us, as New Yorkers...we're competitive.

When it comes to just about anything, here in New York we want to be number 1. Look at our sports teams. The Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets...okay maybe not the Jets. But even when our teams are the absolute worst, which they kind of are at this point, we support them no matter what. We buy the gear, we go to the games and we show our support on social media.

So, can we take some of our competitive nature and bring it over to the New York State Police? They currently need our help.

On Tuesday, July 20th, the New York State Police took to social media to ask for our help when it comes to their cruisers.

The New York State Police wrote on Facebook:

We need your vote! Help us win the “2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest”!

Yes, you read that right. The New York State Police along with 45 other State Police cruisers are all currently up against one another to become 2021's Best Looking Cruiser. Side note, not every state entered the contest.

If you have the time, the New York State Police are asking you to visit the American Association State Trooper polling website where you can take a look at all 46 of the State Trooper cruisers across the nation.

There is, obviously, some serious competition. Georgia and Florida might be tough to beat. It takes about 5 seconds to vote and you don't need to sign up for anything. We can't let one of these other state beat New York, right?

