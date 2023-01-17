Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

What appears to be a UFO was spotted in the Hudson Valley over Poughkeepsie.

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained.

Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley is no stranger to UFO sightings. In fact, the Hudson Valley has been referred to as the UFO capital of the world. After all, Pine Bush, New York is home to the annual UFO Fair.

I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY, seeing UFOs in the area on occasion. In Carmel and in particular, in the Yorktown Heights, NY area after leaving the Jefferson Valley Mall with family. It seemed like a pretty common occurrence back then for whatever reason, but maybe it's just because I was young and it sticks out in my mind so much.

UFO in Poughkeepsie January 2023?

In the public Facebook group The Hudson Valley this week, which is 80,000 plus members strong, a photo was posted of what appears to be some sort of UFO over Poughkeepsie. The person speculated that the object may have been the International Space Station.

"International Space Station? A bit early based on the schedule I saw online but not sure what else this might be over Poughkeepsie NY. " - Laura Cullen

Unfortunately as of the publishing of this article, the post has mysteriously been removed from the Facebook group.

What exactly was that flying over Poughkeepsie this week? Was the white, flying object a UFO possibly carrying some alien life form? Your guess is as good as mine.

