Video Unearthed of Hudson Valley DJ’s Arachnophobia Film “Audition”

The 90's horror comedy Arachnophobia is getting a reboot, and a local DJ may be a good candidate to star in it.

The 1990 movie Arachnophobia starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, with the film following a small California town that becomes invaded by an aggressive and dangerous spider species. It was produced by Hollywood Pictures, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and grossed $53 million on a $22 million budget.

Well, I was surprised to see.....well not really, remakes in Hollywood are a regular thing these days, and have been for years now, but regardless, I recently heard that an Arachnophobia remake is in the works. The film is being written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Get our free mobile app

Growing up in Carmel, NY in the 80s and early 90s before moving to Dover Plains, my friend Joe Mason and I would do the wackiest things. We both shared a love of pro wrestling and 80's television sitcoms and films, among other things, including the movie Arachnophobia. We loved the movie so much including one famous scenes from it that we felt the need to reenact it for friends and family to see. Now the world can see it.

30 Plus Year Old Unearthed Arachnophobia "Audition" Tape

In the famous scene from Arachnophobia, a husband and wife are getting up from a good night's sleep when the man goes to put on his slippers and is bitten in the foot by a spider. He then proceeds to clutch his chest as he falls to the bed, telling his wife "I'm having a seizure. Call Jennings!"

Well, Joe Mason and I must've done over a hundred takes of this scene, barely able to get through it due to uncontrollable laughter. LOL My little brother Mike even got in on the fun. See the full video circa the early 1990s in all its ridiculousness below.