New Documentary Explores Alien Invasions in the Hudson Valley

Is the Hudson Valley attracting unfriendly, extraterrestrials?

I know I'm not alone when I say that I am absolutely fascinated with all of the stories and sightings of UFOs across the Hudson Valley throughout the years. There's not a month that goes by that we're not hearing about some kind of strange objects flying across the Hudson Valley skies.

It looks like all of these sightings have caught the attention of a major streaming service.

In a press release, Discovery + announced the addition of a "shock doc" centered around aliens in the mid-Hudson region.

ALIEN INVASION: HUDSON VALLEY will follow 3 extraterrestrial experts as they investigate the "undisputed UFO capital of the world" aka the Hudson Valley.

Discovery +

Ben Hansen (former FBI profiler and expert in extraterrestrial), Melissa Tittl ( investigative journalist breaking news on paranormal science and conspiracies), and Hudson Valley native Marc D’Antonio will join forces to uncover messages from beyond, first-hand accounts and video evidence proving that we may not be alone in this world.

According to the press release, there have been over 3,000 "extraterrestrial encounters over the last decade" in our own backyard here in the Hudson Valley. The press release also explains that contact is made with the other side and they might not be so friendly.

As for what type of evidence to expect, Tittl states:

The goal was to communicate with these unknown entities, and we believe we succeeded. We became experiencers ourselves. And it was as exciting as it was unnerving.

If that didn't send a chill down your spine, I don't know what will.

The in-depth, 2-hour shock-doc special will start streaming on August 15 on Discovery +.

For the latest Alien Invasion updates, you can follow along on Discovery + on social media at @DiscoveryPlus, @TravelChannel, and at the #AlienInvasion hashtag for exclusive content.

Do you believe the Hudson Valley to be the UFO capital of the world? Have you had an experience of your own?

