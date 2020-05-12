Delta airlines will stop flying to ten different airports amid COVID-19 health concerns.

According to USA Today, Delta Air Lines is ceasing service at 10 U.S. airports. These airports are in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. This is part of the previous announcement that it will have an 85% reduction of service. To mitigate the changes in service in these major cities, Delta says that there are airports nearby where service has been cut that can be an alternative.

Right here in the Hudson Valley, Delta Air Lines is cutting service to two airports. USA Today reports that Delta will stop service at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh. As an alternative airport, Delta suggests using John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. Delta will also stop flights to Westchester County Airport. Delta suggests using LaGuardia as an alternative to Westchester County Airport.

Delta said that this aims to reduce potential employee exposure while customer traffic has decreased. Previously, Delta announced that domestic flights would be reduced by 80% and international flights would be reduced by 90%, as reported by USA Today. The CEO of a prominent airline industry lobbying group, Nicolas Calio of Airlines for America, said the average domestic flight had 17 passengers. Calio said the average international flight had 29 passengers.

USA Today reports that these service changes will begin Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and continue through September 2020.

