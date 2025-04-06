Police say an Orange County man defrauded victims by telling them he was a part of a work union. Offcials say the suspect would promise membership into the local union, only to take their money and completely break off communication.

Investigators say the suspect is facing charges, including 4th degree felony grand larceny.

This investigation is ongoing. New York State Police ask anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by th suspect, or who may have additional information, is urged to contact the SP Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300.

New York State Police Say Hudson Valley Man Posed As Union Rep, Stole From Victims

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 4, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Middletown announced the arrest of a 57-year-old Middletown man following a months-long investigation.

Troopers say that the suspect was arrested after reports indicated that he had posed as a representative of the Ironworkers Local 580 Union. The suspect informed individuals that he could facilitate their membership into the union for a fee.

But troopers say that after receiving payment, the suspect would provide victims with a projected start date but would cease communication shortly thereafter.

On April 4, the man was located and taken into custody. He is due back at the Town of Wallkill Court on April 16.