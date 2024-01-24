People want to know they can trust a law firm when they may seek representation, defense, estate planning, or advice on important legal matters. Clients often spend considerable amounts of money to make sure their legal issues are properly attended to.

It also really helps if the person you're dealing with actually works at the law firm they claim to represent, and they're not trying to rip you off.

New York Police Say Pennsylvania Woman Posed As Law Firm Employee

The New York State Police said in a press release a woman falsely represented herself as an employee of a law firm, and even went so far as ask for money from potential clients.

State Police Liberty say they arrested a 41-year-old woman from Milford, Pennsylvania for Unauthorized Practice of Profession, Grand Larceny 4th degree, Offering a False Instrument for Filing, and Falsifying Business Records.

State Police say the suspect was arrested January 19 by State Police in Liberty and the Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation after an investigation revealed that she was representing herself as an employee of a law firm in the Hudson Valley while collecting retainer fees and representation from a potential client, or clients

New York State Police Monroe BCI are asking anyone who may have had contact with Tara Muller as she represented herself with any law offices to please contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 11759549.

