DEC Adds New Exemptions to NY Plastic Bag Ban Ahead of March 1

There are a few more plastic bags that will be allowed once the statewide ban takes place.

On March 1, all of New York State will need to stop using disposable plastic bags. The statewide ban will go into effect, superseding local counties that already have similar laws on the books.

While the ban will be similar to those already instituted in Ulster and Dutchess counties, there are some differences. Just this week, the DEC released new exemptions for the law that will allow more bags to continue to be used throughout the region.

The law originally made an exemption for bags that were used to contain raw meat, produce, flowers and other items that could contaminate the rest of your groceries. Now, more exceptions have been added to the law, allowing plastic bags to be used in very specific circumstances.

The law now allows plastic bags to be used to contain newspapers that are delivered to homes, bags used to contain garments from a clothing store or dry cleaner and bags used to carry bulk items like candy, small hardware items, nuts, live fish and other items requiring a waterproof bag.

Other allowable bags include those sold in bulk, trash bags, bags used by restaurants for takeout or delivery and bags provided by pharmacists for prescription drugs.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO