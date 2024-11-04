Popular Hudson Valley Music Venue Celebrates 10 Years

Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY celebrates 10 year anniversary in the Hudson Valley.

The idea for Daryl’s House, restaurant and live music club was born in a light-bulb moment when Daryl Hall (Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, one half of Hall and Oates) first conceived his Webby Award-winning Live from Daryl’s House, which started on the internet in late 2007 and maintains its status as a groundbreaking series. Since its opening in 2014, Daryl has used the Club to host episodes of the show.

Daryl's House Club Celebrates 10 Years with Performance from Daryl Hall

On Halloween night, Thursday, October 31, the famed area venue celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a private event featuring a live performance from Daryl Hall and his band.

Mike Berretta, security staff member at Daryl's House recounted the experience at the 10 year anniversary private event that saw Daryl Hall perform to around 200 people at the intimate venue.

We had an enthusiastic crowd that started to line up at about 2:30pm. Some of Daryl's family members and friends were here, as well as a bunch of his fan club members. We had guests from as far away as China and Australia. It was the best I've heard Daryl sound in years and the band was great as always.

The setlist consitisted of some popular Hall & Oates favortires along with some solo and cover songs. Cheers to Daryl's Hosue Club on 10 great years, and here's to many more!

A lot of memories of some amazing shows I've personally seen over the years at Daryl's House including Geoff Tate from Queensryche, Graham Bonnet Band (Rainbow), Kip Winger, Cristopher Cross, Zebra, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, and Damn The Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute). Such an intimate venue, with the best sight lines and sound. Its always an amazing dinner and show experience at Daryl's House. (See gallery below of photos from these great shows from over the past ten years.)

