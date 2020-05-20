Danbury Mall Opening Wednesday, Stores And Hours Announced

Just over the border, the mall is reopening. But before you go, there are some things you need to know.

Thanks to new state guidelines in Connecticut, the Danbury Fair Mall will open its doors on Wednesday morning at 11am. Just a short drive from the Hudson Valley, the Danbury Mall is a popular shopping destination. While not all of the businesses inside the mall will be open for in-store shopping, there will be many options for those who feel like they're ready to step back into a retail situation.

According to the Danbury Fair Mall, shoppers will immediately be welcome back into Anthropologie, Arhaus, AT&T, Candy World, Dick's Sporting Goods, Education Works, Free People, Garage, ICare Phone, Talk N Fix, Williams-Sonoma and ZAGG. On Thursday Foot Locker, Francesca's, Hollister, and Zumiez will also open their doors.

On May 27 even more stores will be added to the list including Aerie and American Eagle. Later in the month, they will be joined by the LEGO Store and Pandora. Eddie Bauer is expected to open on June 4.

In addition to stores welcoming customers inside, L.L. Bean will be offering curbside pickup of items purchased online. Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle and The Cheesecake Factory will all be selling food to go.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from Noon to 6pm. Food court seating, children’s play area, water fountains and other services will remain unavailable. The mall also says it's stepped up its cleaning and sanitizing efforts, as well as other measures to encourage social distancing.

The question is, will customers return? We want to know if you'll be traveling to Danbury to visit the mall now that it's open. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook Page.

