New Oddities Shop Opens in City Of Poughkeepsie

Grand opening recently held for Curio Cabinet, celebrating all things weird and bizarre.

A very cool looking oddites shop of the strange and bizarre has opened in the City of Poughkeepsie and it looks super cool! I was driving down Main Street recently and was surprised to see the new store front that caught my eye instantly.

Oddity shops are retail spaces that specialize in selling unusual, strange, and often macabre items. These shops have become increasingly popular over the years, attracting people who are fascinated by the weird and the wonderful.

The products they sell can range from vintage medical equipment and preserved specimens to rare antiques, taxidermy, and oddball art. Some oddity shops carry a dark, mysterious aesthetic, while others are more whimsical or quirky.

Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley Opens in Poughkeepsie

According to Google, Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley describes itself as "the Hudson Valley's premier oddities shop" with a focus on science, history and mystery. They host a variety of curated vendors and a rotating selection of featured artists, each contributing their unique interpretations of the strange and unusual.

Ideal for discerning collectors and/or aficionados of the macabre, they are home to everything from antique curiosities to handcrafted oddities. Curio Cabinet also offers a series of workshops and lectures, as well as special event coordination and custom memorial / mourning jewelry.

Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley Opens in Poughkeepsie

Main Street Poughkeepsie just got a whole lot weirder! Especially at 300 Main. Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley recently took to social media, posting about their grand opening and ribbon cutting event that took place this past weekend (Nov. 2). You can follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you to everyone who came out for our grand opening and after party festivities and to all of our vendors and artists who made the day complete! We could not be more excited to bring an oddities collective to the Hudson Valley! Our first day was amazing and we are looking forward to all that is to come. Come out and see what our vendors have to offer, stay tuned for monthly featured artists, classes/workshops and more. Need a goth florist, memorial jewelry designer, prop designer or event coordinator?! We got you, weirdos!

Stay curious! CCHV

