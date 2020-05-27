Poughkeepsie Galleria Outlines Curbside Pickup Plans

I think we all let out a sigh of relief on Tuesday, May 26 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Mid-Hudson region finally entered Phase One of the reopening process.

We were told that in Phase One construction, manufacturing, trade, fishing and hunting can reopen and retail stores can now offer curbside or in-store pickup. Shoppers get ready.

Now, what does Phase One mean for places like the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

Thankfully, the Poughkeepsie Galleria released a statement that broke down what will be open and how you can go about getting your shopping on.

According to a statement the Poughkeepsie Galleria said:

To our faithful guests & shoppers, it’s been too long! The Poughkeepsie Galleria team and stores have missed you terribly while we were busy social distancing for the safety and health of those around us, but we’re slowly gearing up for a safe reopening.

With all of that being said, the Galleria is introducing "Curbside@Poughkeepsie." They explain that while they are still not letting customers into the mall, they can still access some of their favorite stores. The Galleria will also be open daily.

If the store you're ordering from doesn't have an exterior entrance, the Poughkeepsie Galleria has added curbside pick up locations which you can find on a map at their website. They have also created a full list of stores in the mall, their hours and how you can place your orders.

Now that you have the option to order online and pick up curbside, will you be making more trips to the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

What's the first store you're ordering from?

This will definitely help our shopaholic ways while we wait for the next phases to hit in the reopening process.









