Officials say a man from New York state was arrested after driving way over the legal limit the morning of March 16. Authorities were alerted to an area on the New York State Thruway after reports of a crash right before noon. Police say the allegedly drunk suspect was driving with two kids in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 4X BAC Limit On Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 16, at about 11:25 AM. troopers responded to the reports of a two-car crash on I-87 in Colonie.

Officials say that one of the drivers involved in the crash was identified as a 44-year-old man from Albany. However, troopers say that there were two children under the age of 16 also located in the vehicle. Luckily, both kids were reportedly uninjured and turned over to a family member.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law), and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The man was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.33%, which is over four times over the state's BAC limit.

The suspect was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance, and is due back at a later date.