Famous New York Concert Venue Gets $19.6M Facelift

One of New York’s coolest performance venues has reopened after a $19.5 million renovation that updates its interior for the first time in nearly five decades.

For years, The Egg at the Empire State Plaza in Albany has been a beacon for music lovers, dancers, comedians, and theatre fans from across the Capital Region and beyond. The concert venue took 12 years to construct, finally opening its doors in 1978. In the 50 years since, The Egg has presented a steady schedule of music, art, theatre, comedy, dance, and family entertainment year-round.

theegg.org theegg.org loading...

A wide range of performers have visited The Egg. Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and blues great Buddy Guy have played its stages. Other notable musicians include Jazz-funk and soul icon Chaka Khan, roots legend Leon Russell, and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

Phish’s bassist Mike Gordon performed several times at The Egg and even released a live album titled The Egg from a 2011 show recorded there, taking advantage of its special sound and atmosphere.

The Egg has also drawn some of the biggest names in comedy like Whitney Cummings, Louis C.K., Nate Bargatze and Dave Chappelle.

theegg.org theegg.org loading...

$19.5 Million Renovation to The Egg in Albany

Those who visit the Egg will notice major upgrades to the Lewis A. Swyer Theatre, which seats about 450 people and the larger Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre with a capacity of 1,000.

New seats have been installed and carpets have been refreshed with bold colors. Other improvements include stage lighting that's been upgraded to a fully automated LED system and lounges reimagined with custom furniture specially designed to blend with the venue’s architectural style. Accessible seating has expanded in both theatres, restrooms are modernized, and a new induction loop listening system improves the experience for guests who use hearing aids or cochlear implants.

A free ribbon-cutting event to ‘Hatch The Egg’ was held on Thursday evening with live music and performances. At the event, Governor Kathy Hochul said the project was just part of a $400 million initiative to reinvigorate the downtown’s cultural, business, and tourism heartbeat.

15 Best Music Venues in New York State We asked, and you answered. These are the Top 15 Music Venues in New York as voted by you, the New Yorker. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh