Police say a Canadian driver is dead after a crash involving two tractor-trailers late Tuesday evening. The collision shut down parts of the New York State Thruway until early Wednesday morning, as an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The other driver involved in the fatal crash was arrested, according to New York State Police.

While the latest crash highlights potential everyday travel dangers, the Thruway has actually been recognized as one of the safest superhighways in the nation, according to officials.

In 2023, there were 25 crashes on the New York State Thruway that resulted in 27 fatalities. However, the Thruway's fatality rate for that year is estimated to be 0.29, which is lower than the national rate of 1.37, according to the Thruway Authority.

Fatal Truck Crash On New York State Thruway Leads to Arrest

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 5, at about 10:14 PM, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on I-90 westbound, west of exit 25A in Rotterdam, NY

State Police say that the investigation determined both tractor-trailers were traveling westbound when one vehicle, being operated by a driver from Canada, crashed into the rear of the other. The Canadian driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The other vehicle's driver has been identified as a 59-year-old man from Passaic, New Jersey, says offcials. The suspect cooperated with the investigation and was transported for further investigation. Following a drug recognition expert evaluation, a sample was collected from the suspect to determine the drug content of his blood.

The New Jersey man was arrested and processed for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court in early December.

The name of the deceased will not be released until family notifications are made, says New York State Police.