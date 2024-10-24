Police say a crash on the Taconic State Parkway claimed the life of a local man Tuesday night. Offcials say the the investigation remains ongoing, as police continue to determine the exact scenario that lead to the fatal crash.

Many have traveled the long and narrow Taconic Parkway through the decades. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Putnam County Man Dies on New York State's Most Dangerous Road

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 22, at approximately 9:00 PM, the troopers in Poughkeepsie responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Lagrange.

State Police say an initial investigation determined the driver was operating a 2023 Toyota Camry southbound at a high rate of speed and left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking several trees.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene by responding paramedics, according to offcials.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Vikrant K. Sharma of Putnam Valley.

Other Dangerous Roads in New York

Right behind the Taconic on a list of New York state's most dangerous roads is I-87, from New York City to Montreal. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany.

Number 3 was Niagara Falls Boulevard, #4 the Hempstead Turnpike, and #5 Upper Broadway in Manhattan.