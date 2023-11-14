Police say a suspect was recently arrested in Saugerties, though the initial pursuit started 75 miles to the north.

Police in New York say the suspect lead them on a chase that eventually saw the man abandon his vehicle on a bike trail and fled on foot. The suspect allegedly dropped bags as he ran from officials into the woods, which contained "multiple controlled substances", says police.

Now, this Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including fleeing a police officer.

Man Arrested in Ulster County

The New York State Police said in a press release that they attempted to stop a vehicle on State Route 40 in Easton, NY, the morning of November 6.

State Police say the vehicle failed to comply, and the chase was initiated. The pursuit traveled approximately sixteen miles and ended in an area in Troy, NY, when the driver, later identified as a 33-year-old Brooklyn man drove his vehicle onto the Uncle Sam Bikeway.

The Troopers utilized their patrol vehicle and positioned themselves in front of the suspect's vehicle to prevent further travel on the bike path and risk to pedestrians. At that point, police say the suspect fled the moving vehicle on foot, which continued to roll until it struck the marked State Police vehicle and stopped.

The suspect dropped bags as he fled, which were found to contain multiple controlled substances, including felony-weight narcotics, says officials.

WNYT says that the suspect eluded police until he was picked up at Saugerties Town Court, where he was appearing for a completely unrelated matter.

State Police say he was transported for processing. and was arraigned at the Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility.