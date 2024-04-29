This recent recall comes from motor vehicle giant Ford and it is for two of their highly popular vehicles. Those vehicles would be the Ford Bronco and the Ford Maverick and certain year models of both vehicles could be affected by the same potentially hazardous safety issue.

Ford Safety Recall Details

This recall from Ford was first announced roughly two weeks ago on April 12, 2024. According to multiple reports and a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to certain Ford Bronco Sport models from 2001-2024 and certain Ford Maverick models from 2022-2023.

The issue at hand that could potentially cause trouble for owners of these certain vehicles is an electrical problem pertaining to the vehicles battery. The technical terminology used in the release is a "Loss of Drive Power from Undetected Low Battery".

Now unlike most technical terms, this one is pretty self explanatory. In a nutshell, the issue means that your vehicle may flat out lose power and as a driver you could lose control over numerous features of your affected vehicle. According to reports the exact issue at hand is...

An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

A report from Axios states that 402,978 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles from model years 2021 to 2024 and that 53,587 Ford Maverick vehicles from model years 2022-2023 are affected by this issue. That's a grand total of 456,565 vehicles. According to the released safety report it's estimated that 100% of vehicles in the report are suffering from the defect.

Fixing the Problem

As it is with most, if not all recalls of this nature, their is a plan in place and remedy for the owners of the affected vehicles to have them back-up and running. Speaking of affected vehicles, owners of these vehicles should be expecting an official notice of the recall on May 13, 2024.

Once owners have been informed, they may schedule appointments for their vehicles where Ford Dealers will recalibrate both the body control module and the power train control module, free of charge. Owners may also call Ford's customer service number at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

