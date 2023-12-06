Vehicle Crashes Through Hudson Valley Bagel Shop

Customers at a lower Hudson Valley bagel shop got quite a surprise Wednesday morning. Officials say an SUV went straight through the storefront, narrowly missing several customers who were inside at the time.

This is not something you'd expect while you're waiting in line for your bagel with cream cheese order.

However, out of control vehicles crashing into structures happens more than you may think. In many cases like this, a driver may have either suffered a medical episode, or it could simply be a case of motorist error. There are other times though, that high speeds or impairment are to blame.

SUV Crashes Into Shop in Rockland County

Channel12 is reporting that an SUV crashed through the front of Gino's Bagels on Route 303 in the town of Orangeburg. The crash happened Wednesday morning, around 8:45. Rockland Buff's Facebook page said that customers were trapped inside at the time, though it appears that no one was injured.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

Car Crashes Through Chase Bank

Back in late October, CBS reported that a car crashed into a Chase Bank in Guilderland.. The Guilderland Police Department says that the 84-year-old driver from Schenectady crashed his 2004 Lexus 4-door sedan through the building.

WNYT says that the driver told police that he attempted to brake when his foot accidently slipped on the accelerator, causing the car to jolt forward.