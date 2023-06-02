Look Out! Truck Crashes Through House in the Hudson Valley [PICS]

Why is there a truck parked in the house?

Probably one of the last things you would imagine while sitting in your living room is a vehicle crashing through your home. This is what local emergency units said happened late Thursday morning, when a truck crashed through a residency in the lower Hudson Valley.

Sources say crews operated at the scene for around 60 minutes before turning control over to the building department.

Truck Goes Through Home in Westchester

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that truck crashed through a home on Mahopac Avenue Thursday morning. Firefighters say there were no injuries. Units operated for about 60 minutes before returning to service, and turning the scene over to the Somers Building Department.

The is no word yet how the crash happened.

Dutchess County Business Damaged After Crash

You may remember this story from earlier this year, involving a vehicle going through a structure?

Chelsea Fire Company said on its Facebook page that a vehicle crashed through the front of Fresenius Kidney Care on Route 9D back in February 2023. Firefighters said there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Crews were able to successfully remove the occupant from the vehicle and have them evaluated by EMS, according to the post.

Chelsea Fire Company said that crews found no structural damage to the building, which houses several businesses in the shopping strip.