Construction Resumes at LEGOLAND, Opening Date Confirmed

LEGOLAND is still coming.

In a promotional video released on Thursday, LEGOLAND New York in Goshen announced that construction has resumed. A representative from the massive theme park enthusiastically exclaimed, "there's no better feeling than seeing our team back together."

Crews are busy building a mammoth 150-acre theme park that was scheduled to open earlier this month. In March LEGOLAND made the decision to push back that opening until 2021 due to construction shutdowns and the fear that social distancing would continue through the summer.

The video released this week acknowledged that things have not gone as planned, but the park is still scheduled to open in 2021. "It's been a tough time for all of us," one of the representatives says. Footage provided in the clip shows major progress being made throughout the theme park. Rides are assembled in some locations and large buildings are going up.

When LEGOLAND opens next summer, it's certain that the park will be focusing on safety and making sure it will be ready to accommodate social distancing, if necessary. While describing the park, one of the announcers promises that it will be a place "where you and your family will feel safe."

Many local residents already purchased season passes in anticipation of this summer's opening. LEGOLAND made their appreciation known by ending the video with a "thank you" to those enthusiastic LEGO fans for their "support, patience and trust."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: